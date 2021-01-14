Cuban homes once again become schools due to COVID-19

The homes of 34 municipalities in Cuba are once again turned into schools as of Thursday, given the increased COVID-19 cases and their return to the epidemic stage.

Cuba´s government ordered to implement more severes measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus putting school activities of those districts, including Havana, on hold, although the school year will not stopped.

Cuba´s Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velázquez explained on Tuesday at the meeting of the temporary group for control and prevention of the pandemic, that while no infections have so far been reported in any school, it is critical to take such decisions where necessary.

The school year will continue even though schools are closed, so televised classes and teachers’ instructions play a key role, as detailed by the minister.

In last 15 days, the highest infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants were reported in the provinces of Guantanamo, Matanzas, Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Artemisa and Villa Clara, Jose Angel Portal, minister of Public Health (MINSAP), said.

Cuba reported 550 new infections and three deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,044.

This is the highest toll of new cases reported in just one day, a figure that shows a periodic growth, Dr. Francisco Durán, National director of Epidemiology at MINSAP, stressed.