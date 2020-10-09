Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez to speak at NAM meeting

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will speak this Friday at a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the island’s Ambassador to the UN Ana Silvia Rodriguez announced.

This NAM meeting will be held mostly virtually, as has happened with several events at the United Nations headquarters, in New York, since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

Just a few days ago, during the high-level debate at the UN General Assembly in late September, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the country that holds the pro tempore presidency of NAM, presented the bloc’s vision and its reiterated commitment to strengthen international peace and security.

Aliyev also expressed concern about the maintenance of unilateral coercive measures, which undermine international law.

The statesman also highlighted the need for further UN modernization, revitalize the General Assembly’s work and reform the Security Council to become it a more democratic and representative body.

NAM, founded in 1961, is an organization that brings together the largest number of nations globally, after the United Nations.

Since its founding in 1961, the bloc has advocated for becoming a space for political agreement, focused on strengthening international peace and security.

Precisely in 2020, NAM will mark the 65th anniversary since the Bandung principles were adopted. These principles guide the work of that movement.