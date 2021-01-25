Cuban drug Heberprot-P is used effectively in Dominican Republic

The Cuban drug Heberprot-P, designed to stop and cure the diabetic foot ulcers, is reportedly being used effectively on sick Dominicans, healing 87.24 percent of the patients.

According to El Dia newspaper, 431 patients have been treated so far in the country, 299 at the Moscoso Puello hospital in Santo Domingo and 123 at the José Maria Cabral y Baez hospital in the province of Santiago.

The director of the Diabetic Foot Unit of the Moscoso, Juan Vicente Mendez, announced that nearly 91 percent of those affected by this disease are out of danger of amputation, and in 90.95 percent, despite the fact that at the beginning there were severe lesions with a reserved prognosis, a positive response was achieved.

He also specified that the Comprehensive Care Program for Patients with Diabetic Foot carried out in the aforementioned hospitals, and covered since December 2018 by the Dominican Ministry of Public Health through the High Cost Program, did not stop despite Covid-19.

Mendez stated that the program registers only an 8.82 percent treatment abandonment rate, which is due to multiple causes, the most common being the patients’ difficulties in transporting themselves to the sites currently approved for treatment and the pandemic.

Heberprot-P, which has benefited more than 300,000 patients worldwide, is registered in 23 countries, including Russia, Kuwait, Ukraine, Argentina, Turkey, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia and Colombia, and is used for healing complex wounds, ischemic ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.

Taken From: Prensa Latina