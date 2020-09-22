22 de septiembre de 2020
Inglés | English

Cuban Deputy PM monitors COVID-19 vaccine candidate progress

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda visited on Monday 21, the Finlay Vaccine Institute of Havana to monitor the progress of the ongoing projects in the center, especially the country’s vaccine against COVID-19, Soberana 01.
According to two tweets issued on the official website of that institution (@FinlayInstituto), Morales Ojeda toured the facilities accompanied by the president of the BioCubaFarma Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group, Eduardo Martinez.

Both leaders conducted an exchange of opinions with workers from the Finlay Institute and ‘contributed important ideas that will help enrich the strategy of the Cuban vaccine against COVID-19,’ the entity referred on Twitter.

BioCubaFarma is in charge, along with the Finlay Vaccine Institute, of the production of the Cuban vaccine candidate Soberana 01, currently in the clinical trials phase.

This drug started human trials on August 24, when experts injected 20 individuals aged 19 to 59 years with it. A week later, they administered the med to a second group comprised of the same number of volunteers from 60 to 80 years old.

So far, the only adverse effect is mild pain at the injection site, a common side effect for all vaccines, early reports indicated.

Soberana 01 is the first vaccine candidate in Latin America.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

