Cuban companies will create a center dedicated to innovation

The companies that make up the Grupo de la Electronica (Electronics Group) de Cuba will be shareholders of a center dedicated to innovation, a priority for today’s economic and social development of the country.

This was announced by Vicente de la O, president of the Electronics Group, who explained on national television that in a short time that site will produce small-scale 3D printers, lung ventilators, incubators for babies and artificial insemination devices, among other products.

Based on the experience acquired in these months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a stage in which companies, research centers and private sector workers produced artificial respirators among other advanced instruments in Cuba, it will be possible to continue this line of work to substitute imports, said the manager.

According to De la O, this procedure will enhance the linkage between different actors in the economy, one of the measures provided for in Cuba’s socio-economic strategy, a plan conceived to face the global crisis caused by COVID-19 and exacerbated here by the blockade from the United States.

In this regard, in his Twitter account, the Vice Minister of Industries Ernesto Cedeño expressed that the future Center for the Development of Automation and Electronics will allow the manufacture and trade of automated equipment, which will have a positive impact on domestic economy.

The Electronics Group, like all Cuban companies, implements a series of measures in order to gain autonomy and generate greater income.

According to Eloy Álvarez, Minister of Industries, on the television program Mesa Redonda, in the midst of the current economic scenario, the set of 28 decisions approved in 2019 allowed entities to be given greater power to manage their resources and stimulated innovation.

These measures, added to 15 others adopted last September, facilitate a better linkage with all economy actors, including the private sector, and create better conditions to implement the monetary system reordering in the country, the minister stressed.