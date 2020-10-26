Cuban beach resort of Varadero reopened with British tourists

The Cuban beach resort of Varadero reopened the tourist season in the new normality after the COVID-19 with over 240 British vacationers who arrived on Sunday night from Manchester on a G-TUI direct flight.

The first flight with foreign visitors to Varadero, arrived last night at the Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, in the western Cuban province of Matanzas.

The TUI UK agency (Germany-UK) restarted operations the renowned sun and beach resort with a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft from the English city of Manchester with 276 passengers on board, 241 of whom were tourists.

They were accommodated at the Royalton and Iberostar Varadero hotels, both belonging to the Cubanacan hotel chain, and at the Playa Vista Axul, of the Gaviota group.

Upon arrival, the holidaymakers were subjected to the hygienic sanitary controls established to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and biosecurity measures provided for in the protocols such as PCR, without losing the fluidity and agility in the attention to travelers.

Varadero is located in the Hicacos peninsula on the northern coast of Matanzas, 140 kilometers east of Havana.

Its 20-kilometer-long beach is considered the world’s second best, according to international surveys, and has a varied extrahotel activities with ample recreational options, especially those dedicated to sailing.