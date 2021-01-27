Cuban anti-inflammatory drug Itolizumab deemed effective against COVID-19

The Cuban drug Itolizumab, created by the Center for Molecular Immunology, was recently used as an anti-inflammatory therapy treatment for three COVID-19 positive patients, with encouraging results.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health’s Infomed website, two of the three cases studied, who were in critical and serious condition, showed respiratory and radiological improvement and completely recovered from this disease.

These advances were presented by Cuban researchers from the Center of Molecular Immunology, the «Victoria de Girón» Institute of Basic and Preclinical Sciences and the «Manuel Piti Fajardo» and «Arnaldo Milián Castro» hospitals in the city of Santa Clara, in the journal Inmunotherapy.

This anti-inflammatory therapy, together with antiviral and anticoagulant treatments, could reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with severe clinical forms of COVID-19.

Itolizumab is an anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody, which has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis.

(Taken from CubaSì)