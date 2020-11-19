Cuban actress Broselianda Hernandez passed away at 56

Renowned Cuban actress Broselianda Hernandez passed away on Wednesday 18. She participated in numerous films working with numerous directors including Humberto Solas, Fernando Perez, Juan Carlos Cremata, and Pastor Vega, among many others.

Born in Havana in 1964, she studied acting at the Instituto Superior de Arte, graduating in 1987 with honors. ter graduating, she joined the Buscon theater group, directed by Jose Antonio Rodriguez. Her film debut was in the 1989 film by Bajo presion by Victor Casaus.

She worked in numerous Cuban films including Las profecias de Amanda (1999) by Pastor Vega, Nothing More / Nada mas (2001) by Juan Carlos Cremata, Barrio Cuba (2005) by Humberto Solas, La anunciacion (2008) by Enrique Pineda Barnet, Marti, the Eye of the Canary / Jose Marti: El ojo del canario (2010) by Fernando Perez, Amor cronico (2012) by Jorge Perugorria, and The Companion / El acompañante (2015) by Pavel Giroud.

She also worked in different foreign productions shot in Cuba including Shark in Havana / Tiburon en La Habana (France-Cuba, 1994) by Alain Naltum; Sabor Latino by Pedro Carvajal (Spain/Cuba, 1996); Things that I left in Havana / Cosas que deje en La Habana (Spain/Cuba, 1997) and Una rosa de Francia (Spain, 2006) by Manuel Gutierrez Aragon; and Siempre Habana (Spain, 2005) by Angel Pelaez and Sergio Colastra. In 2000 she worked as a guest actress at the GALA Hispanic Theater in Washington, D.C.