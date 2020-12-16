Cuba will pay respect to funeral honors of Eusebio Leal

On July 31st of this year, Cuban people knew the sad news that Havana historian PhD. Eusebio Leal Spengler has passed away, and his funeral honors were postponed due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

In accordance with the provisions, it has been decided that on December 17 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, his ashes will be exposed at Havana Capitol Building´s Lost Steps Hall, at which time our people will be able to pay tribute to him, a well-deserved tribute as just recognition of his imperishable work.

Public access will take place on San José St until entering the site through Prado St.

On Dec 18, the Official Mourning Farewell will be held with the presence of leaders of the PCC, State and Government, representatives of mass organizations, guests of the Historian’s Office, other personalities and friends; that same day in a family ceremony the burial of his remains will take place in San Francisco de Asís Convent.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)