Cuba will participate this Friday in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in its condition of Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEE), it was reported today in Nursultán, capital of Kazakhstan.

Heads of State and Government of the UEE and representatives of the Observer countries will participate in the event, publishes the official site of the Eurasian Economic Commission on the social network Facebook.

The Russian Federation, and the republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan form part of the UEE, and the republics of Moldova, Uzbekistan and Cuba have Observer status.

The Government of the Caribbean island appointed its ambassador to the Russian Federation, Julio Garmendía, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the Eurasian Economic Commission.

This would be the first meeting of the UEE in which Cuba would participate as an Observer State, after its condition was approved in a virtual summit of its Supreme Council, held on December 11, 2020.

At this meeting, President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed Cuba’s political will to open up greater opportunities for trade and investment with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Caribbean president expressed the country’s satisfaction with the new rank and ratified the commitment to strengthen economic ties and cooperation with the alliance.

He highlighted the ties of friendship and cooperation that traditionally accompany relations between the island and countries of the alliance such as Russia and Belarus.

Díaz-Canel urged to identify the potential that exists for economic exchange in different sectors and suggested creating conditions to carry out joint projects.

The president assured that the granting of this status constitutes recognition of the relations between the UEE countries and Cuba.

According to official sources, the countries of the alliance were already collaborating with Cuba through a memorandum signed in 2018, but there was a mutual interest in expanding that cooperation.