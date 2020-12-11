Cuba welcomes medical supplies donated by Cuban community in US

Cuba received on Thursday 10th, a shipment of medical supplies donated by members of the Cuban community living in the United States, which will be destined to the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK).

The delivery took place thanks to the efforts made by the company Wajiro Import and Export with the support of the former member of the US House of Representatives, of Cuban origin, Joe García, and a group of Cuban Americans from South Florida who favor the improvement of relations between both nations.

The director of that institution, Dr. Manuel Romero, thanked the donors for the load consisting of 102 packages of medical and protection material for the health personnel, when he received it at Terminal 2 of the José Martí International Airport, in Havana.

Romero highlighted the importance of the event, which shows the brotherhood between Cubans wherever they are, and said that its magnitude is not expressed in economic values, but in the human value it has.

He added that the action fulfills the memorandum of understanding signed between the island’s Ministry of Public Health and the US Department of Health and Human Services in 2016.

Yanet Stable, head of Migration Policy at the Department of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that this donation demonstrates the desire of the community of Cubans abroad to cooperate with their country of origin.

The government of Cuba appreciates this gesture and ratifies the willingness to strengthen links with the diaspora anywhere in the world, and in the United States, regardless of who governs the White House, she said.

This donation is part of the approximately 170 solidarity aids that the country has received during the months fighting the COVID-19, all of which we deeply appreciate, said IPK’s director.

That is one of the lessons of the pandemic, the need to come together in the face of challenges, he added.