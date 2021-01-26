Cuba-Venezuela cooperation to fight COVID-19 stands out

The strategy of Cuba-Venezuela cooperation in fighting COVID-19 is focused on prioritizing life over economic interests, Dagoberto Rodríguez, Cuban ambassador to Venezuela, stressed.

In an interview with the presidential press, the Cuban diplomat claimed that the world powers´ lack of attention to people´s health becomes the pivotal drawback to face scenarios such as the current global pandemic situation.

In this regard, Rodríguez said that it is critical to take a higher level of responsibility, commitment by governments to the right to life of the people, together with more international exchange and collaboration.

The Cuban ambassador also described the relations between the two countries as exemplary, ‘unparalleled in today’s world because they are based on brotherhood, fraternity, and cooperation with no other interest than sharing what we have,’ he said.

Dagoberto Rodríguez stated that more than 20,000 Cuban health professionals are currently working together with Venezuelan health personnel to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, both in the so-called red zone of direct healthcare to patients and in active screenings in communities.

‘Cuba and Venezuela have been able to fight such a terrible pandemic with strength, and the paramount strength is the essence of our political, economic and social systems where human being´s life comes first,’ Rodríguez pointed out.

