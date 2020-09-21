Cuba uses ozone as a complement therapy in the treatment of COVID-19

Cuba is currently using ozone as a complement therapy in the treatment of COVID-19, a modality approved within the Natural and Traditional Medicine of the Ministry of Public Health.



The pharmacological benefits of the Cuba also registers the first international clinical trial in which rectal insufflation is the only way to treat this disease.The pharmacological benefits of the ozone therapy have been proven as a ‘modulator of the systemic inflammatory response, a stimulator of the endogenous antioxidant response, which increases blood oxygen levels’, and improves its characteristics, Juventud Rebelde newspaper states. This therapy may activate the endogenous vascular antioxidant system, thereby it reverses the entire inflammatory cascade generated within the pathophysiological process of COVID-19. Ozone therapy by rectal insufflation is a noninvasive option, highly effective and well tolerated by patients.

The countries that have registered this modality to treat the pandemic are Cuba, Spain, Italy, Iran, India, China and Turkey.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)