Cuba thanked the donations of medical supplies received from the governments of India and Turkey, to face the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 pandemic.

This was expressed on Twitter by Ana Teresita Gonzalez, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, who received the shipment of expendable medical supplies and mechanical ventilators on behalf of the Cuban government.

#Turquía brinda su solidaridad a #Cuba con una donación de insumos, gastables y ventiladores pulmonares para enfrentar la #COVID19. #Cuba agradece el gesto solidario de Turquía y ratifica su voluntad de ampliar nuestras relaciones económicas, comerciales y de cooperación. pic.twitter.com/BI7Mn1G7Li — AnaTeresita González (@AnaTeresitaGF) November 12, 2020 “Turkey offers its solidarity to Cuba with a donation of supplies and lung ventilators to face COVID19. Cuba appreciates Turkey’s gesture of solidarity and ratifies its willingness to expand our economic, commercial and cooperation relations,”Gonzalez tweeted.

Likewise, the official extended the gratitude of the Cubans to the Indian people and government for sending medicines to the Caribbean island as a contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

#Cuba agradece a la #India donativo realizado al país de medicamentos, insumos y productos como contribución al enfrentamiento de la #COVID19, demostración de la solidaridad y de las positivas relaciones de cooperación existentes entre ambos países. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/ALoyKuzS9c — AnaTeresita González (@AnaTeresitaGF) November 12, 2020 “Cuba thanks India for the donation made to the country of drugs, supplies and products as a contribution to the confrontation of COVID19, a demonstration of solidarity and the positive cooperation relations between both countries. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad”, wrote the Cuban representative on the same media.

The Indian donation is part of the commemoration activities for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(Edited from ACN)