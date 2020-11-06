Cuba takes measures as tropical depression Eta approaches

The General Staff of Civil Defense in Cuba established today the information phase for the provinces of Pinar del Rio to Ciego de Avila, due to the proximity of the tropical depression Eta.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. local time, these territories, including the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, must adopt the measures provided for in the disaster risk reduction plans with rationality, as well as the actions for the prevention and control of COVID-19, says the note.

Meanwhile, the eastern region of the country must remain monitoring the information issued by the Institute of Meteorology and Civil Defense on the development of the hydrometeorological system, adds the text.

The General Staff warns about the extensive area of clouds and rains associated with this cyclonic organism, which, together with the saturation of soils and the filling of the reservoirs, should be carefully observed.

According to the Forecast Center of the Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology, in the next few hours the tropical depression Eta must reorganize itself in the waters of the western Caribbean Sea, while the weather conditions will suffer a gradual deterioration.

The bodies, state agencies, economic entities and social institutions in the territories in the information phase must appreciate the particular situation to adopt the pertinent measures, the text specifies.

Likewise, it calls the population to be attentive to the information and to comply with the provisions indicated by local authorities.

At 6:00 am. the center of Tropical Depression Eta was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 87.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 7 mph (13 km/h).

A turn toward the northeast is expected later today, with this motion continuing through early Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta will move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea today, approach the Cayman Islands Saturday, and be near Cuba Saturday night and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Eta is forecast to become a tropical storm again later today, with further strengthening likely through early Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).