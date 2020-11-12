Cuba strengthens ties with Bolivia after Arce´s presidential victory

The news was posted by Rogelio Sierra, Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Twitter.
Encargado de Negocios de Cuba es recibido por nuevo Canciller del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta.
Se refuerzan vínculos entre Bolivia y Cuba. pic.twitter.com/WneARkYXzR
— Rogelio Sierra Díaz (@RogelioSierraD) November 11, 2020
On November 8, the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luis Arce and Vice-President David Choquehuanca was held in the South American country, which was established as one of the most relevant democratic processes in the history of Bolivia.
Luis Arce said that the country begins a new stage with a government for all, without discrimination, which will seek at all times to rebuild the homeland and live in peace.