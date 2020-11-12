Cuba strengthens ties with Bolivia after Arce´s presidential victory

Arcenis La O, Charge d’Affaires of Cuba in Bolivia, met with Rogelio Mayta, new Foreign Minister of Bolivia, thereby strengthening ties between the two nations.

The news was posted by Rogelio Sierra, Cuban Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Twitter. Encargado de Negocios de Cuba es recibido por nuevo Canciller del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta.

Se refuerzan vínculos entre Bolivia y Cuba. pic.twitter.com/WneARkYXzR — Rogelio Sierra Díaz (@RogelioSierraD) November 11, 2020 On November 8, the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Luis Arce and Vice-President David Choquehuanca was held in the South American country, which was established as one of the most relevant democratic processes in the history of Bolivia. Luis Arce said that the country begins a new stage with a government for all, without discrimination, which will seek at all times to rebuild the homeland and live in peace.

He denounced the persecution and massacre carried out by the de facto government that forced Evo Morales to resign in 2019, and declared that Bolivia was the scene of an internal and systematic war against the people, especially against the most humble persons.

After Arce’s victory, former President Morales said that Bolivia recovers with him not only democracy, but also hope, since he is a brother of commitment for the liberation of his beloved country.

(Taken from ACN)