Cuba starts a new normality period fighting COVID-19

Cuba starts on Monday 12, a period of new normality fighting COVID-19, characterized by a restoration of productive and service activity, and strengthening the epidemiological surveillance.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, after introducing the plan that supports the work strategy in this new stage in which most of the country, except Havana, Ciego de Avila and Sancti Spiritus provinces, is included, emphasized on the people responsibility and the adoption of new habits and styles of living.

The head of government insisted that the hygienic-sanitary measures and other provisions to protect health must be fulfilled and controlled. The objective is to resume daily activities, learning to live with the disease.

Despite the defense councils will be deactivated in the towns in which the new normality starts, provisions such as physical distancing, the use of a facemask and frequent hand washing continue.

Disinfecting surfaces will systematically remain and people with respiratory or other symptoms are forbidden from entering workplaces and study centers.

Another important change is that contacts of positive and suspicious cases will remain at homes. Elderly people and people without conditions to carry out the quarantine will go to a specialized facility.

Cubans or foreign travelers arriving from abroad will be tested to detect the virus. The surveillance protocol will be applied in the place where they will stay in the country.

Passengers’ entry from abroad will be allowed at this stage, while Cuban residents could travel abroad depending on flight seats availability.