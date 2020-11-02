Cuba starts the 2020-2021 school year this Monday

Cuba starts 2020-2021 school year on November 2, with the certainty that success will be as or greater than the challenge thrown at the Cuban school by a pandemic that has turned everything upside down.

The school year 2020-2021 will begin in 11 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, this same Monday the 2019-2020 academic year will resume in Havana.

Neither will Ciego de Avila -which as Havana should finish the previous year-, and Pinar del Rio and Sancti Spiritus, where we will have to wait until the epidemiological situation is fully controlled, to define the opening date will not be part of the debut.

Two municipalities complete the list: the municipality of San Cristobal in Artemisa province and Cardenas, from Matanzas, which did not resume the 2019-2020 academic year on September 1, but later, and will begin the new school year 2020-2021 on the 9th and 23rd of this month, respectively.

Of the school year about to start, it is worth saying that it will be as atypical as its predecessor and its single start already constitutes a victory, something that until recently many considered chimerical, if not a serious risk in times of coronavirus.

However, in two months of resuming classes in Cuba, there has not been a case of transmission in schools and there has been a lot of accumulated experience, which receives the 2020-2021 school year as an inheritance, carefully designed and organized, taking care of the smallest details, and adjusted to this new, heterogeneous, changing, complex reality.

Teachers and principals have prepared to implement curricular adaptations, prepared by the best specialists available in the Ministry of Education, and which will allow that, despite the fact that this academic year will be shorter, the objectives for each grade, year and educational level, can be met.

It is important then, that the family works together with the school, especially for achieving quality of the teaching-learning process, complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures in force and keep schools safe from SARS-CoV-2.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)