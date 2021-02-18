Cuba reports 923 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths

Cuba reported at the end of February 17,a total of 18 611 patients admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,830 suspects, 10,683 under surveillance and 5, 098 active confirmed active.

For COVID-19 they studied 17,051 samples, resulting in 923 positive samples. The country accumulates 2 210 402 samples made and 41 688 positive.

Out of the total cases (923): 854 were contacts of confirmed cases; 36 with a source of infection abroad; on day 33 without a specified source of infection. Of the 923 cases diagnosed, 450 were female and 473 male.

48.9% (452) of the 923 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 22,747, which represents 54.6% of those confirmed to date.

Out of the total cases on the 36th, they were linked to international travelers. The 923 diagnosed cases belong to the age groups: under 20 years: 132; from 20 to 39 years: 314; from 40 to 59 years: 319 and more than 60: 158 cases.

Residence by province of confirmed cases: