3 de febrero de 2021
COVID-19 Diagnóstico y Epidemiología
Inglés | English

Cuba reports 893 new positive cases of COVID-19

Translated by Yeney Pérez Coronapor Translated by Yeney Pérez Corona

Cuba reports 893 new positive cases with COVID-19 and two deaths, informed Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), at a press conference this Wednesday.

For COVID-19, 17,076 samples were studied in the different molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, resulting in 893 positive samples. The country accumulates 1,940,006 samples carried out and 29,529 positive (1.52%).

A total of 12,858 people have been admitted, of them 3,315 suspects, 3,980 under surveillance and 5,563 confirmed.

