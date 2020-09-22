At the close of this Monday, Cuba reported 81 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,222 since March; one deceased and 44 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported at a press conference.

The Cuban health authority said that 8,074 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 6,162 under surveillance, 1,315 suspects and 597 confirmed. 8,175 samples were studied in all the molecular biology laboratories of the country and 81 were positive.

The country accumulates 554 425 tests carried out; of them, 5,222 positive.

Of the 81 cases diagnosed:

73 are Cubans and 8 foreigners are temporary residents in the country.

78 are contacts of confirmed cases.

In three, the source of infection could not be determined.

27 of the feminine sex and 54 of the masculine sex.

Of the 5,222 patients diagnosed with the disease: