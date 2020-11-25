Cuba studied 9,981 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 76 positive. The country accumulates 1,061,511 samples carried out and 8,026 positive samples (0.76%).

Out of the total of cases (76): 54 were contacts of confirmed cases, 17 with a source of infection abroad and five without a specified source of infection.

Out of the 76 cases diagnosed, 73 are Cuban and three are foreigners. 62.6% (46) of the 76 positive cases were asymptomatic.

Residence by provinces and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio 28 (1 imported)/Pinar del Río: 12/Guane: 1/Sandino: 13 (1 imported)/Consolación del Sur: 2

Artemisa: 3 (imported)/Bauta: 1/Candelaria: 1/Caimito: 1

Havana: 4 (imported)/Cerro: 1/Habana del Este: 2/La Lisa: 1

Cienfuegos: 3 (imported)/Cienfuegos: 2/Palmira: 1

Ciego de Ávila: 3 (2 imported)/Morón: 2 (1 imported)/Baraguá: 1 (imported)

Holguín: 6 cases (2 imported)/Urbano Noris: 5 (1 imported)/Holguín: 1 (imported)

Granma: 1 (imported)/Bayamo: 1

Santiago de Cuba: 28 cases (1 imported)/Santiago de Cuba: 12/Songo La Maya: 14/Palma Soriano: 2 (1 imported)

Out of the 8,026 patients diagnosed with the disease, 421 (5.2%), 418 (99.2%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 133 deaths are reported (none in the day), two evacuated, 42 discharges of the day, 7,470 recovered patients accumulate (93%) and three patients in intensive care, one critical and two serious.

