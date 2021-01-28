Cuba reports 666 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cuban health authorities confirmed today 666 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the last 24 hours, with which 208 deaths from this disease have accumulated in the country.

The director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran, reported at tv press conference, that one of the deceased patients was a doctor who acquired the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by transmission in his community of residence, not in the red zone of sanitary work.

He asked the Cuban population to assess the consequences of this condition that has already affected 24,105 people in Cuba since March 11, 2020.

To date, 10,406 patients remain admitted at hospitals, of them, 3,737 suspects, 1,870 under surveillance and 4,799 active with the disease, he explained.

For the detection of the new coronavirus, 14,593 samples were studied the day before, with which Cuba accumulates 1 838 047 PCRs carried out in real time.

24 105 accumulated positive samples

14 593 samples made

1 838 047 accumulated samples

Out of the 666 cases

612 case contacts

24 imported

29 source not specified

333 female

333 male

369 asymptomatic

Age groups

81 under 20 years

206 from 20 to 39 years old

254 from 40 to 59 years old

125 over 60 years

The death of 4 patients is mourned