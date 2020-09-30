At the close of this Tuesday, September 29, Cuba reported 66 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,597 diagnosed since March; no deceased and 27 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported this Wednesday at a press conference.

Currently 7,150 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 5,301 under surveillance, 1,269 suspects and 580 confirmed (active cases), of which 572 show a stable clinical evolution.

This Tuesday were processed 7 550 samples in molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, from all provinces, of which 66 were positive.

Since March, 613,994 tests have been carried out in Cuba, of which 5,597 (0.91%) have been positive for the coronavirus. From the 66 cases diagnosed this Tuesday, 65 are Cuban and there is a foreigner (French), a temporary resident in Havana, also considered local transmissions case.

An imported case is reported, which entered the country recently, went to isolation and was diagnosed yesterday with COVID-19. “It is from Granma, municipality of Jiguani, but it does not enter into the incidence of that province, because it has not even been there. He returned to the country already incubating the disease, «said Duran. Of the 66 cases, 61 (92.4%) are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

To date, 5 089 (91%) of those diagnosed in Cuba have been contacts of already confirmed cases. The national director of Epidemiology added that in four of the 66 cases the source of infection has not yet been specified. With the imported case this Tuesday, they add up to 442 since last March.

Among the total of 66 confirmed cases on Tuesday, 51 were asymptomatic (77.3%). In the accumulated since March, this index is 60.6%, and rises to 70.1% in the accumulated of the last 15 days.

Without reporting deaths this Tuesday, the figure of 122 deaths from COVID-19 since last March in Cuba remains, with a fatality of 2.17%, lower than that of the world (2.99%) and that of the Americas (3.34%).

This Tuesday, 27 discharges were registered, bringing the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 since March to 4,893.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)