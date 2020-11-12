In Cuba, 2,280 patients are admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 773 suspected, 1,077 under surveillance and 430 confirmed.

For COVID-19, 8,203 samples were studied, resulting in 58 positive samples.

Cuba accumulates 943 784 samples made and 7 487 positive (0.79%).

Of the 58 diagnosed cases, 32 are autochthonous and 26 are imported (15 foreigners and 11 Cubans).

Of the total number of cases (58): 31 were contacts of confirmed cases, 26 with a source of infection abroad and one without a specified source of infection

74.1% (43) of the 58 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 4,649 asymptomatic, which represents 62.1% of those confirmed to date.

Out of the 7 487 patients diagnosed with the disease, 430 (5.7%), 428 (99.5%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 131 deaths are reported (one in the day), two evacuated, 93 discharges of the day, 6,924 recovered patients (92.4%) and two patients in intensive care are accumulated, of them one critical and one serious.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)