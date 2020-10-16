Cuba reports 56 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 24 discharges 

At the close of this Thursday, October 15, Cuba reported 56 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 6,118 since last March; one deceased and 24 discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported at the weekly press conference, who specified that to date 5,702 patients have been recovered and 94 transmission events have been detected local, of which 9 remain active.

In hospitals, 2,062 patients are admitted for epidemiological surveillance: 1,091 under surveillance, 681 suspects and 290 confirmed (active cases).

Of the total number of confirmed patients admitted (active cases), 285 maintain a stable clinical course (98.3%).

On Thursday 7,592 samples were processed in the different molecular biology laboratories of the country.

«Some have been incorporated, such as that of Ciego de Avila, and soon we will be able to report on others.» Of those samples, 56 were positive.

In three of the 56 diagnosed on Thursday, the source of infection has not yet been identified. In this situation there have been 15 cases in the last 15 days.

The accumulated tests carried out in Cuba since March amounts to 728,426, with 6,118 being positive (0.84%).

COVID-19 results of this week: Monday 12 Cuba reports 22 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 34 medical discharges Tuesday 13 Cuba reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 28 medical discharges Wednesday 14 Cuba reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 51 medical discharges Thursday 15 Cuba reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 25 medical discharges

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)