Cuba reports 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no deaths

Cuba reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 7,541 since March and no deaths, reported this Friday Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) in a press conference.

Thirty-eight of the new positive cases were reult of local transmission and the rest, 16, were imported; 33 of the total were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 16 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still confirmed in the remaining five, while 47 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

A total of 443 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 441 of them show a stable clinical evolution, there are 1 in serious and another one in critical conditions; Cuba totals 131 deaths (none of the day), two evacuees and 6,965 discharges (41 yesterday).

Residence by province and municipality of the 54 confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio (24 cases) Pinar del Rio (10) Sandino (8) Guane (4) Consolacion del Sur (2)

Havana (5 cases, 1 of them imported) Playa (3) Arroyo Naranjo (1) Cotorro (1 imported)

Matanzas (2 imported cases) Cardenas (2)

Cienfuegos (1 imported case) Cienfuegos (1)

Sancti Spiritus (3 cases) Sancti Spiritus (2) Jatibonico (1)

Ciego de Avila (8 imported cases) Moron (8)

Holguin (1 imported case) Mayari (1)

Santiago de Cuba (10 cases, 3 of them imported) Santiago de Cuba (9: 6 local and 3 imported) Contramaestre (1)

The case from Cienfuegos is a 54-year-old Cuban citizen. He resides in the Cienfuegos municipality, Cienfuegos province. With source of infection abroad. There are kept under surveillance 5 contacts.

(Translated by Yeney Prez Corona)