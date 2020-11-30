30 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba anuncia 51 nuevos casos positivos para COVID-19
Cuba reports 51 new positive cases of COVID-19, one death and 45 discharges

Redacción RCM

Cuba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 45 medical discharges, according to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). There were studied 11,503 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 51 positive.

The country accumulates 1,115,144 samples carried out and of them 8,284 confirmed (0.74%).

Out of the 51 cases:

  •    24 were contacts of confirmed cases
  •   24 with a source of infection abroad and three without a specified source of infection
  • 48 are Cuban and three are foreigners
  •    70.5% (36) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 5,225 that represents 63% of those confirmed to date.
Residence by municipalities of the 27 local cases:

Pinar del Río: 4 cases     Pinar del Rio: 3    Guane: 1

Havana: 4 cases     Cerro: 2    Cotorro: 1    Centro Havana: 1

Mayabeque: 2 cases     Guines: 2

Matanzas: 2 cases     Martí: 1    Unión de Reyes: 1

Villa Clara: 3 cases     Manicaragua: 3

Cienfuegos: 5 cases    Cruces: 5

Sancti Spíritus: 3 cases    Sancti Spíritus: 3

Ciego de Ávila: 1 cases    Morón: 1

Camagüey: 1 case (from the  municipality of Camagüey)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 cases     Santiago de Cuba: 1    Songo La Maya: 1

Residence by municipalities of the 24 imported cases:

Artemisa: 1 case     San Antonio de los Baños: 1

Havana: 4 cases     Habana del Este: 1    Plaza de la Revolución: 1    Guanabacoa: 1    San Miguel del Padrón: 2    La Lisa: 2    Cerro: 1    Boyeros: 1

Mayabeque: 3 cases    San José de las Lajas: 2    Güines: 1

Matanzas: 2 cases     Cárdenas: 2

Cienfuegos: 2 cases     Cumanayagua: 1    Cruces: 1

Sancti Spíritus: 1 Sancti Spíritus

Ciego de Ávila: 3 cases     Morón: 3

Camagüey: 2 cases     Camagüey: 1    Florida: 1

Holguín: 1 case     Rafael Freyre: 1

Out of the 8,284 patients diagnosed with the disease, 516 (6.2%), 513 (99.4%) with stable clinical evolution remain admitted. There are 135 deaths reported (one in the day of Havana), two evacuated, 45 discharges of the day, 7,631 recovered patients accumulate (92.1%), one critical patient and two seriously ill in intensive care.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

