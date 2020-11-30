Cuba reported 51 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 45 medical discharges, according to the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap). There were studied 11,503 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 51 positive.

The country accumulates 1,115,144 samples carried out and of them 8,284 confirmed (0.74%).

Out of the 51 cases:

24 were contacts of confirmed cases

24 with a source of infection abroad and three without a specified source of infection

48 are Cuban and three are foreigners

70.5% (36) were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 5,225 that represents 63% of those confirmed to date.

Residence by municipalities of the 27 local cases:

Pinar del Río: 4 cases Pinar del Rio: 3 Guane: 1

Havana: 4 cases Cerro: 2 Cotorro: 1 Centro Havana: 1

Mayabeque: 2 cases Guines: 2

Matanzas: 2 cases Martí: 1 Unión de Reyes: 1

Villa Clara: 3 cases Manicaragua: 3

Cienfuegos: 5 cases Cruces: 5

Sancti Spíritus: 3 cases Sancti Spíritus: 3

Ciego de Ávila: 1 cases Morón: 1

Camagüey: 1 case (from the municipality of Camagüey)

Santiago de Cuba: 2 cases Santiago de Cuba: 1 Songo La Maya: 1

Residence by municipalities of the 24 imported cases:

Artemisa: 1 case San Antonio de los Baños: 1

Havana: 4 cases Habana del Este: 1 Plaza de la Revolución: 1 Guanabacoa: 1 San Miguel del Padrón: 2 La Lisa: 2 Cerro: 1 Boyeros: 1

Mayabeque: 3 cases San José de las Lajas: 2 Güines: 1

Matanzas: 2 cases Cárdenas: 2

Cienfuegos: 2 cases Cumanayagua: 1 Cruces: 1

Sancti Spíritus: 1 Sancti Spíritus

Ciego de Ávila: 3 cases Morón: 3

Camagüey: 2 cases Camagüey: 1 Florida: 1

Holguín: 1 case Rafael Freyre: 1

Out of the 8,284 patients diagnosed with the disease, 516 (6.2%), 513 (99.4%) with stable clinical evolution remain admitted. There are 135 deaths reported (one in the day of Havana), two evacuated, 45 discharges of the day, 7,631 recovered patients accumulate (92.1%), one critical patient and two seriously ill in intensive care.

