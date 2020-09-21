At the end of this Sunday, Cuba reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,141 since March; one deceased and 50 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported this Monday at a press conference.

The specialist specified that 7,794 people remain in clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 5,880 in surveillance, 1,356 suspects and 561 confirmed (active cases).

During the day on Sunday, 7,598 samples were studied in all the molecular biology laboratories of the country, for a cumulative of 546,250 tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

50 people were diagnosed with the disease, and the total number of confirmed cases since March 11 amounts to 5,141 (0.95%).

Of the 50 new cases diagnosed ·

48 are Cubans and two are foreigners residing in the country·

40 people are contacts of confirmed cases·

In 10 people the source of infection could not be specified·

28 people are male and 22 female·

35 (70%) had no symptoms of the disease at the time of diagnosis·

10 are under 20 years old, 18 are between 20-39 years old, 19 between 40-59 years old and three are 60 years old and over.

The 50 cases correspond by province and municipalities to:

Havana (31 cases), from the municipalities Marianao (3), Guanabacoa (1) Arroyo Naranjo (2), Regla (4), Playa (1), 10 de Octubre (7), La Lisa (2), Boyeros (3 ), Centro Habana (3), Habana del Este (1) Plaza de la Revolucion (1) and San Miguel del Padron (3);

Matanzas (5 cases from the Cardenas municipality and one from Union de Reyes),

Ciego de Avila (4 cases from the Ciego de Avila municipality and one from Baragua),

Artemisa (3 cases from the San Cristobal municipality),

Camagüey (2 cases from Jimaguayu)

Mayabeque (1 case from the municipality of Güines)

Sancti Spiritus (1 case of Yaguajay)

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)