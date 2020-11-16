16 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba reports 49 new positive cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 18 medical discharges

For COVID-19, 8,577 samples were studied, resulting in 49 positive samples. The country accumulates 977,916 samples performed and 7,639 positive (0.78%). Therefore, 49 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, for a cumulative of 7,639 in Cuba.

Out of the total cases (49): 46 were contacts of confirmed cases, two with a source of infection abroad and one without a specified source of infection. 79.5% (39) of the 49 positive cases were asymptomatic.

Out of the 7,639 patients diagnosed with the disease, 428 (5.6%), 426 (99.5%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 131 deaths are reported (none in the day), two evacuated, 18 discharges of the day, 7,078 recovered patients accumulate (92.6%) and two patients in intensive care, reported serious.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)

