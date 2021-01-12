Cuba reports 487 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 230 discharges

At the close of yesterday, January 11, 6,212 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 2,113 suspects, 1,024 under surveillance and 3,057 confirmed.

For COVID-19, 14,350 samples were studied, resulting in 487 positive samples. The country accumulates 1 620 169 samples made and 15 494 positive.

Of the total cases (487): 406 were contacts of confirmed cases; 44 with a source of infection abroad; on day 37 without a specified source of infection. Of the 487 cases diagnosed, 260 were female and 227 male.

63.2% (308) of the 487 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 9,903, which represents 63.9% of those confirmed to date.

Of the total cases of the day, 200 (41.1%) are linked to international travelers, accumulating 5,858, which represents 74.5% of the total cases reported since November 15.

The 487 diagnosed cases belong to the age groups: under 20 years 50; from 20 to 39 years 180; from 40 to 59 years 185, 60 and over 72.

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed local transmission cases (443):

Pinar del Río: 16 cases



Pinar del Río: 9

Consolación del Sur: 4

San Juan y Martínez: 3

Artemisa: 18 cases



San Antonio de los Baños: 5

Mariel: 3

Alquízar: 5

Guanajay: 3

Artemisa: 2

La Habana: 172 cases



Arroyo Naranjo: 20

Boyeros: 16

Plaza: 19

Habana Vieja: 7

San Miguel del Padrón: 10

Diez de Octubre: 17

Centro Habana: 17

Guanabacoa: 6

Cotorro: 1

Mariano: 5

Cerro: 20

Playa: 15

La Lisa: 16

Regla: 3

Mayabeque: 5 cases



Güines: 3

Jaruco: 1

Bejucal: 1

Matanzas: 59 cases



Matanzas: 36

Cárdenas: 6

Jagüey Grande: 4

Colón: 5

Los Arabos: 5

Limonar: 1

Perico: 1

Pedro Betancourt: 1

Villa Clara: 22 cases



Santa Clara: 21

Ranchuelo: 1

Sancti Spíritus: 1 cases



Cabaiguán: 1

Ciego de Ávila: 13 cases



Ciego de Ávila: 7

Morón: 4

Majagua: 2

Camagüey: 21 cases



Camagüey: 20

Florida: 1

Las Tunas: 1 cases



Puerto Padre: 1

Holguín: 35 cases



Banes: 4

Calixto García: 4

Holguín: 16

Mayarí: 4

Moa: 5

Rafael Freyre: 1

Sagua de Tánamo: 1

Granma: 10 cases



Campechuela: 5

Manzanillo: 3

Río Cauto: 2

Santiago de Cuba: 44 cases



Santiago de Cuba: 38

Palma Soriano: 3

Contramaestre: 3

Guantánamo: 26 cases



Salvador: 11

Guantánamo: 14

Niceto Pérez: 1

Residence by province and municipality of imported confirmed cases (44):

Artemisa: 1 cases

Mariel: 1

La Habana: 23 cases

Playa: 5

Plaza de la Revolución: 1

Centro Habana: 4

Habana del Este: 2

Guanabacoa: 2

Diez de Octubre: 1

Cerro: 1

Marianao: 1

La Lisa: 2

Boyeros: 4

Mayabeque: 1 cases

Batabanó: 1

Matanzas: 7 cases



Cárdenas: 6

Colón: 1

Cienfuegos: 1 cases

Cienfuegos: 1

Villa Clara: 1 cases

Santa Clara: 1

Ciego de Ávila: 2 cases

Ciego de Ávila: 2

Camagüey: 2 cases

Camagüey: 2

Las Tunas: 2 cases

Las Tunas: 2

Holguín: 4 cases

Banes: 2

Moa: 1

Rafael Freyre: 1

Out of the 15,494 patients diagnosed with the disease, 3,057, 3,032 with stable clinical evolution remain hospitalized. 155 deaths are reported (2 in the day), two evacuees, 28 returned to their countries, 230 discharges of the day, 12 thousand 252 recovered patients accumulate (79%). 25 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, eight of them critical and 17 seriously ill.