At the close of this Tuesday, Cuba reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,270 since March; one deceased and 76 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported on Wednesday.

7,321 samples were studied in all the molecular biology laboratories of the country, coming from all over the nation, and 48 were positive. Since March, Cuba has accumulated 561 746 tests carried out; from them, 5 270 have been positive (0.94%).

Duran specified that 8,870 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 6,940 under surveillance, 1,362 suspects and 568 confirmed (active cases); of them, 560 show stable clinical evolution.

The 48 diagnosed are Cuban, and 44 (91.6%) are contacts of previously confirmed cases. In the historical accumulated, 90.5% of all the cases diagnosed in Cuba since March have been contacts of previously confirmed cases.

In four of the cases diagnosed this Tuesday, September 22, it has not been possible to specify the source of infection (in the last 15 days, there are 60 people). There were no cases with a source of infection abroad. Of the 48 cases, 39 (81.2%) were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis.

In the historical accumulated, this group represents 60% of those diagnosed in the country since March. With the death of this Tuesday, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Cuba reaches 118, which records a fatality of 2.24. Duran reported that two critically ill and six seriously ill patients are reported.

76 medical discharges were reported on the day. So far, 4 582 patients have been recovered in Cuba (86.9% of those diagnosed since March).

