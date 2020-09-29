At the end of this Monday, Cuba reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,531 diagnosed since March; no deaths and 79 medical discharges, according to a press conference by Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

The Cuban health authority said that 7,298 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 5,536 under surveillance, 1,221 suspects and 541 confirmed.

7,424 samples from all the provinces were studied yesterday, corresponding to the various molecular biology laboratories in the country. The country accumulates 606,444 tests carried out; of them, 5,531 positive (0.91%). Of the 48 cases, 43 were contacts of confirmed cases, in 5 the source of infection was not specified, 22 were male, 50.6% of the cases; 26 female and a cumulative 49.4%.

Of all those diagnosed, 32 were asymptomatic (66.6%). 60.4% of all confirmed cases in Cuba do not have symptoms of the disease. The result by province is: from Havana, 30, from Sancti Spirtus 9, from Ciego de Avila 7 and from Matanzas, 2. Of the 5,541 confirmed admitted, 4,866 have recovered from the disease.

According to the information provided yesterday, 2 cases are in critical condition, and 4 in serious condition.

(Transalted by Yeney Perez Corona)