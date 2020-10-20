20 de octubre de 2020
Cuba reports 47 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 medical discharges

At the close of yesterday, October 19, 2,959 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 2,111 under surveillance, 478 suspects, and 370 confirmed.

For COVID-19, 6 699 samples were studied, resulting in 47 positive samples. The country accumulates 756 623 samples carried out and 6 305 positive ones (0.83%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 47 new cases were confirmed, with an accumulated of 6 305 in the country.

The 47 diagnosed cases are Cuban and indigenous. Of the total number of cases (47): 45 (95.7%) were contacts of confirmed cases and two (4.2%) without a specified source of infection. Of them 8 (17%) are female, accumulating and 39 (82.9%) male. 59.5% (28) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Out of the 6,305 patients diagnosed with the disease, 370 (5.8%) remain admitted, 363 (98.1%) with stable clinical evolution. 127 deaths are reported (none of the day), two evacuated, 26 discharges of the day, 5 thousand 806 recovered patients (92.1%), two under critical condition and five serious.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)

