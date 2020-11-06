Cuba reported at the close of this Thursday, November 5, 44 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 7,228 since March; one deceased and 40 medical discharges, reported this Friday Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

Duran began the conference lamenting the death of an 89-year-old patient, from Sancti Spiritus, contact of a previous case, «which brought together a group of associated diseases, hypertension, heart disease, kidney failure, prostate adenocarcinoma, and who had been admitted with symptoms on October 27”.

He specified that this Friday, Cuba woke up with 3,736 patients: 1,063 suspects, 2,119 under surveillance and 554 confirmed.

Of the confirmed admitted or active cases, 550 (99.2%) show stable clinical evolution. On Thursday 8,176 samples were processed. “At the moment, 17 molecular biology laboratories are operating in Cuba.

We started the pandemic with three, and they have been increasing”, highlighted the specialist. So far, Cuba accumulated 891,877 samples analyzed since March, with 7,228 positives (0.81%) since last March. »

There have been days in which almost 9,000 samples have been analyzed, which is decisive for investigating the largest number of the population and being able to diagnose those people who, sometimes asymptomatically, transmit the disease.»

This Thursday’s report records four patients in intensive care, three in critical condition and one in serious condition.Since the start of the pandemic, Cuba has registered 130 deaths (one this Thursday), two evacuated and 6 542 recovered patients (90.5%).

Of the 44 diagnosed cases, 33 are Cubans and 11 are foreigners. Of the total cases, 25 (56.8%) were contacts of confirmed cases, 17 had a source of infection abroad, and in two the source of infection was not specified.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)