At the close of yesterday, October 28, 3,733 patients were admitted to health institutions for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 2,400 under surveillance, 829 suspects, and 504 confirmed. 7,764 samples were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 39 positive samples.

The country accumulates 824,042 samples carried out and6,766 positive (0.82%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 39 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 6,766 in the country. Of the 39 cases diagnosed, 31 are Cubans and 8 are foreigners; 31 native and 8 imported.

Of the total number of cases (39): 30 were contacts of confirmed cases, 8 with a source of infection abroad and without a specified source of infection 1. Of the 39 confirmed cases, 16 are female and 23 male. 64.1% (25) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the 6,766 patients diagnosed with the disease, 504 (7.44%), 499 (99.0%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 128 deaths are reported (none in the day), two evacuees, 25 discharges of the day. 6 132 recovered patients (90.6%) and 3 patients in critical condition and 2 in serious condition accumulate.

