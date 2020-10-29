29 de octubre de 2020
Cuba informa 39 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19
Inglés | English

Cuba reports 39 positive cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 25 medical discharges

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

At the close of yesterday, October 28, 3,733 patients were admitted to health institutions for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 2,400 under surveillance, 829 suspects, and 504 confirmed. 7,764 samples were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 39 positive samples.

The country accumulates 824,042 samples carried out and6,766 positive (0.82%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 39 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 6,766 in the country. Of the 39 cases diagnosed, 31 are Cubans and 8 are foreigners; 31 native and 8 imported.

Of the total number of cases (39): 30 were contacts of confirmed cases, 8 with a source of infection abroad and without a specified source of infection 1. Of the 39 confirmed cases, 16 are female and 23 male. 64.1% (25) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the 6,766 patients diagnosed with the disease, 504 (7.44%), 499 (99.0%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 128 deaths are reported (none in the day), two evacuees, 25 discharges of the day. 6 132 recovered patients (90.6%) and 3 patients in critical condition and 2 in serious condition accumulate.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuban musicians stand out in nominees’ list for Latin Grammy 2020

Cuban hotels belonging to Melia receive Travelers Choice award

El Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba informa en Conferencia de Prensa detalles de la situación epidemiológica del país y el Orbe ante la COVID-19. Siga en vivo la señal televisiva.

Cuba reports 73 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 12 medical discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *