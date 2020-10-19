21 de octubre de 2020
Cuba informa 38 nuevos casos positivos a la COVID-19 en el país
Cuba reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 12 medical discharges

At the close of yesterday, October 18, in Cuba 2,639 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 462 suspects, 1,828 under surveillance and 349 confirmed. For COVID-19, 6 508 samples were studied, resulting in 38 positive samples.

Cuba accumulates 749,924 samples carried out and 6,258 positive (0.83%).

Therefore, at the close of yesterday 38 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 6,258 in the country.

The 38 diagnosed cases are Cuban, 37 as a result of local transmission and one imported. Of these, 32 (84.2%) were contacts of confirmed cases, five (13.2%) without a specified source of infection and one (2.6%) with a source of infection abroad.

Of the 38 confirmed cases, 18 (47.4%) are female and 20 (52.6%) male.

Of the 6,258 patients diagnosed with the disease, 349 (5.6%) remain admitted, 341 (97.7%) with stable clinical evolution.

127 deaths are reported (two of the day), two evacuated, 12 discharges of the day, 5 thousand 780 recovered patients accumulate (92.4%), three under critical condition and five on serious condition.

