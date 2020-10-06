At the end of this Monday, Cuba reported 38 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,883 diagnosed since March; No deaths and 46 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported this Tuesday at a press conference.

Currently 4,573 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 3,512 under surveillance, 581 suspects and 480 confirmed. This Sunday 5,770 samples were processed in molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, from all provinces, of which 38 were positive. Since March, 656,805 tests have been carried out in Cuba, of which 5,883 have been positive for the new coronavirus.

Of the 38 confirmed cases

They are all Cuban

37 are contacts of confirmed cases (97.4%) were isolated at the time of diagnosis

91.8% of all those diagnosed to date in the country are contacts of confirmed cases

In one of the cases, the source of infection could not be specified

In 33 of the positive cases in the last 15 days, the source of infection could not be specified.

20 are male and 18 are female

So far, 51.1% of all positive cases have been male and 48.9% female.

30 cases were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis

Up to now, 61% of confirmed cases have been asymptomatic, 70.8% in the last 15 days.

5 cases are under 20 years of age, 4 of them in pediatric ages. 20-39 years old, 20 people, 40-59 years old, 12 cases and more than 60 years old, one case.

