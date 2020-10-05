At the end of this Sunday, Cuba reported 36 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,845 diagnosed since March; one deceased and 87 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported this Monday at a press conference.

Currently, 4,573 patients are admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance: 3,394 under surveillance, 691 suspects and 488 confirmed.

This Sunday 7,334 samples were processed in molecular biology laboratories throughout the country, from all provinces, of which 36 were positive.

Since March, 651,035 tests have been carried out in Cuba, of which 5,845 (0.9%) have been positive for the new coronavirus.

Of the 5,845 patients diagnosed with the disease, 488 (8, 34%), 487 (99, 7%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed.

123 deaths are reported (one of the day), which gives a fatality of 2.10%.

Two evacuees continue, 87 discharges of the day, 5,232 recovered patients accumulate (89, 5%). Only one patient is reported in serious condition.

Of the 36 diagnosed cases

They are all Cuban.

34 (94, 4%) are contacts of confirmed cases and 91.5% accumulate with this condition.

Two cases with no specified source of infection.

50 people accumulate in the last 15 days.

19 males (51.1%) and 17 females (48.9%).

19 were asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis (52.7%).

In the last 15 days, 70.3% of patients have presented this condition, while, throughout the pandemic, 60.9% of those diagnosed have been asymptomatic at the time of detection of the disease.

6 cases are under 20 years old, from 21 to 39, 9 cases; from 40 to 59, 17 people and over 60 years, four patients.

During the pandemic, 648 patients have been of pediatric age, of them, 554 (85.5%) have already been discharged.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)