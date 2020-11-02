2 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba confirmó 35 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19
Inglés | English

Cuba reports 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

At the close of yesterday, November 1, 3,746 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 844 suspects, 2,381 under surveillance and 521 confirmed. For COVID-19, 8,192 samples were studied, resulting in 35 positive samples.

The country accumulates 858,131 samples carried out and 6,970 positive (0.81%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 35 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 6,970 in the country. The 35 diagnosed cases are Cuban.

Of the total cases (35): 32 were contacts of confirmed cases and three without a specified source of infection. Of the 35 cases diagnosed, 19 were female and 16 male.

74.2% (26) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.Of the 6,970 patients diagnosed with the disease, 521 (7.4%), 518 (99.4%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed.

129 deaths are reported (one in the day), two evacuated, 29 medical discharges of the day, 6 318 recovered patients (90.6%) and three critical patients.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuban President rejects new US sanctions against the country

French associations ask Macron to boost health cooperation with Cuba

Cuba reporta 50 nuevos casos de COVID-19, un fallecido y 50 altas médicas

Cuba reports 50 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 50 medical discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *