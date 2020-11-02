At the close of yesterday, November 1, 3,746 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 844 suspects, 2,381 under surveillance and 521 confirmed. For COVID-19, 8,192 samples were studied, resulting in 35 positive samples.

The country accumulates 858,131 samples carried out and 6,970 positive (0.81%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 35 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 6,970 in the country. The 35 diagnosed cases are Cuban.

Of the total cases (35): 32 were contacts of confirmed cases and three without a specified source of infection. Of the 35 cases diagnosed, 19 were female and 16 male.

74.2% (26) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.Of the 6,970 patients diagnosed with the disease, 521 (7.4%), 518 (99.4%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed.

129 deaths are reported (one in the day), two evacuated, 29 medical discharges of the day, 6 318 recovered patients (90.6%) and three critical patients.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)