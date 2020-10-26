At the close of yesterday, in Cuba 3,623 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, of them: 751 suspects, 2,436 surveillance and 436 confirmed.

For COVID-19, 7,979 samples were studied, resulting in 29 positive samples. Cuba accumulates 800 197 samples made and 6 595 positive (0.82%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday 29 new cases were confirmed, with an accumulated of 6 595 in the country.

The 29 diagnosed cases are Cuban Of the total number of cases (29): 25 were contacts of confirmed cases, two without a specified source of infection and two with a source of infection abroad. Of the 29 confirmed cases, 10 were women and 19 men. 51.7% (15) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

Of the 6 595 patients diagnosed with the disease, 436 (6.62%), 431 (98.8%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed.

128 deaths are reported (none during the day), two evacuated, 31 discharges of the day, 6,029 recovered patients accumulate (91.4%), one critical and four serious.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)