17 de noviembre de 2020
Cuba reports 28 new positive COVID-19  cases

Cuba reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative of 7,667 since last March; 35 medical discharges and no deaths, reported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

A total of 2,286 patients were admitted for clinical epidemiological surveillance, 415 suspected, 1,450 under surveillance, and 421 confirmed.

Information from the Minsap specifies that 7,785 samples were studied for COVID-19, resulting in 28 positive samples. The country accumulates 985,701 samples carried out and 7,667 positive (0.78%).

Out of the 28 cases diagnosed

  •   26 are result of local transmission and two are imported
  •   26 were contacts of confirmed cases and two with a source of infection abroad.
  •     89.2% (26) of the 28 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 4,795, which represents 62.5% of those confirmed to date.

Out of the 7,667 patients diagnosed with the disease, 421 (5.4%), 419 (99.5%) with stable clinical evolution remain confirmed. 131 deaths are reported (none in the day), two evacuated, 35 discharges of the day, 7,113 recovered patients (92.7%) and two patients in intensive care, reported serious.

