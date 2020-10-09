Cuba reports 26 new positive cases, no deaths and 27 medical discharges

At the end of this Thursday, Cuba reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 5,943 diagnosed since March; no deaths and 27 medical discharges, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap), reported this Friday at a press conference.

For COVID-19, 7,208 samples were studied, resulting in 26 positive samples. The country accumulates 677,952 samples and 5,943 positive samples (0.88%).

Therefore, at the close of yesterday 26 new cases were confirmed, with a cumulative of 5 thousand 943 in the country. Of the 26 diagnosed cases, 24 are Cuban and two foreigners, 25 cases are result of local transmission and one imported.

Of the total number of cases (26): 17 cases were contacts of confirmed cases, eight without a specified source of infection and one with a source of infection abroad. Of the 26 confirmed cases, 11 are male and 15 (57.7%) are female. 65.4% (17) of the positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating 3,627 that represent 61% of those confirmed to date.

The expert commented on the information offered yesterday by President Miguel Diaz Canel-Bermudez, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and made special reference to two very important indicators: one is the incidence rate of infected persons, and the other, the rate of PCR studies carried out.

As a result of this analysis, it can be said that in the stage of new normality are all the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, with the exception of Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Ávila and Havana.

He recalled that there are aspects that will continue to be present in the new normal, such as the mask, distancing, and hygienic measures in general.

