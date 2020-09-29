Cuba reiterates in PAHO cooperation commitment to fight COVID-19

Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal reiterated on Monday his country’s commitment to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the world.

During his speech at the virtual meeting of the 58th Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the minister affirmed that only with collaboration and multilateralism could humanity overcome this pandemic.

In that regard, Portal recalled that, despite the tightening of the US blockade against Cuba amid the COVID-19 pandemic, examples of Cuban solidarity have not stopped and 52 Henry Reeve medical brigades have fought against the novel coronavirus in 39 nations, 22 of them in Latin America.

He also noted that the US maneuvers against Cuba have been extended to PAHO, by deciding, without any legal mandate from the Governing Bodies, to carry out an external review of the More Doctors for Brazil program, of which Cuba was not previously informed, despite being one of the main actors in this cooperation.

‘My country denounces and rejects those operations, which clearly have political purposes, and in which they have used the Organization, trying to hinder Cuba’s relations with some of its member States,’ the minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Portal referred to Cuba’s strategy to fight against COVID-19 and highlighted the protocols for care and use of typical medicines of the country’s biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, which allowed achieving 87 percent, that is, 4,787 recoveries out of 5,483 COVID-19 cases since March 11.