Cuba recalls Marti´s legacy at 168 years of his birth

We have reached this January 28, 2021 after crossing a thorny road, full of obstacles and traps, with the blockade multiplied beyond all limits and a pandemic whose fatal toll exceeds two million deaths on the planet.

The dignified resistance of Cuba made the 240 measures imposed by Trump fail, aimed at suffocating the economy and weakening the support of the people for the Revolution. As President Diaz-Canel said, «they shot us to kill, and we are alive.»

The subversive projects, with the use of mercenaries, «independent media» and social networks, only managed to fleetingly confuse some people and add a new cartoonish chapter to the anti-Cuban campaign.

Faced with the aggressions of Goliath, frantic, rabid, sick with hatred and impotence, David appears as Jose Marti always evoked: as a moral giant.

The small island surrounded and slandered has faced the COVID-19 with scientific rigor, a spirit of solidarity and unquestionable results, both within its borders and in 40 other countries and territories. It is also among the very few nations that advance in the creation of their own vaccines.

At the same time, the maneuver to discredit our doctors fell apart in the face of the example of professionalism and generosity that they have left everywhere.

Marti also had to respond to defamations rolled in the North American press against his cause and his fighting partners and defend, with passion and arguments, the ability of Cubans to govern themselves and build a Republic alien to the vices he saw and suffered in several Latin American countries and, above all, in the US.

A free, sovereign, just Cuba, capable of restraining the imperial thrust, together with Puerto Rico and the other Antilles, and thus contributing «to the still vacillating balance of the world ».

Of course, they have attacked at the same time their best disciple, Fidel, heir to that noble «madness», who founded a Marti, socialist, internationalist homeland, and made transcendent contributions to the balance of the world.

On the 150th anniversary of the Apostle’s birth, Fidel returned to the influence of Marti on the protagonists of the assault on Moncada:

«(…) From him we had received, above all, the ethical principles without which a revolution cannot even be conceived. From him we also receive his inspiring patriotism and a concept of honor and human dignity as high as no one in the world could have taught us.

(Translated from ¨Martí entre nosotros¨published in Granma newspaper)