14 de octubre de 2020
Cuba re-establishes normal time on November 1st

Redacción RCM

November 1st, Cuba will re-establish normal time, the National Office for the Rational Use of Energy (Onure) announced.

At one o’clock in the morning of Sunday, September 31st, clocks should be set back one hour, according to the Cuban News Agency.

It was explained this action is in coincidence with the Northern Hemisphere countries that use the system. Using summer time is also an international practice that has great influence in the saving of power due to a better use of sunlight.

This year Daylight Saving Time in Cuba began on March 8th, when clocks were advanced one hour.

(Edited by Yeney Perez Corona)

