Cuba promotes measures to prevent COVID-19 contagion in schools

The Ministry of Education (Mined) of Cuba intensifies measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the school environment, at a time when the island is experiencing its third outbreak of the pandemic.

The official site of Prensa Latina News agency reports on a set of actions against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which caused the health crisis, in which the increase in sanitary investigation of students and workers at the entry points of the institutions and throughout the day.

According to the provisions, the permanence in the centers of people with respiratory symptoms is prohibited and, in the case of being referred, they must present a medical discharge for their reinsertion.

Also, those who receive international travelers at their homes, will not be able to attend schools, until they know the negative result of a second PCR performed on those from abroad.

Other measures are frequent hand washing, the compulsory use of masks, the disinfection of objects and surfaces, physical distancing in all spaces, the cancellation of activities with concentrations of people, and the development of educational talks aimed at prevention of the coronavirus.

In addition, the entry of relatives or other personnel outside these institutions is not allowed.

Recently, the head of the Mined, Ena Elsa Velázquez, from her official Twitter account, called for united work between the schools and the family, to take care of the health of students and workers.

With two thousand 534 active cases and a cumulative of 14 thousand 576, Cuba presents a complex epidemiological situation, marked by the report on January 10th, of 388 new patients with COVID-19, its record number of infections in one day.

Due to the rebound, the Government decided to apply measures, including restrictions in several territories and the closure of certain activities, although it chose to maintain the school year and production processes.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)