Cuba presents today report on damages due to the US blockade

It will be delivered virtually and by television and Internet transmission through the Cubaminrex site, from the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex), by its minister, Bruno Rodriguez.

The disclosure of the document that serves as an argument for the island’s proposal before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the United States to cease its policy of blockade of the Caribbean island was postponed due to the effects on the world body by COVID-19.

This initiative by Havana demands Washington to put an end to the economic, financial and commercial siege, and more, was approved during 28 annual votes by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Support for the Cuban proposal is overwhelming in such a scenario, where the United States has been practically isolated from the international community.

During the last vote, at the end of 2019, Cuba’s initiative reached 187 votes in favor, three against and two abstentions.

On the occasion, the Cuban Foreign Minister affirmed before the plenary of the General Assembly that the United States does not hide its intention to suffocate his country.

Since then, the government of President Donald Trump has applied more than a hundred measures to this purpose.

But this happened despite the fact that the Caribbean island is embroiled in the confrontation with Covid-19.

One of the consequences of the blockade in this sense was that a company with which Cuba had contracted the purchase of lung ventilators, vital in therapy rooms, disengaged from the commitment adopted, after being acquired by a US firm, which responds to the dictates of Washington.

According to Havana, from April 2018 to March 2019, the blockade caused losses in the order of four billion 343.6 million dollars.

In current prices, the accumulated damages during almost six decades of application of the siege policy totaled 138 billion 843 million dollars.

That report said that according to the depreciation of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market, the blockade caused quantifiable damages of more than 922 billion 630 million dollars in that time.

But the story did not end there.

In the last period, the Trump administration has attacked its small neighboring island, which even provoked what President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the euphemism of ‘energy circumstance’.

They tried to cut the supply of fuel carriers, which materialized with sanctions and pressure on supplying companies, insurance companies and even ships.

It got to the point that an oil tanker in a Cuban port received the order not to unload the vital supply.

In such persecution, Cuban companies in charge of hiring the energy carriers necessary to make the country work were included in a bulky black list to which the Treasury Department applies sanctions to their counterparts.

Hotels, chain stores supplying basic food products to Cubans entered that list, mostly affected by such actions.

This is not surprising, since over 60 years ago, a senior White House official issued a document that has since become a modus operandi against revolutionary Cuba.

On April 6, 1960 Lester D. Mallory, Assistant Deputy Secretary of State for Inter-American Affairs, in a secret memorandum from the State Department defined:

‘The majority of Cubans support Castro … the only foreseeable way to reduce his internal support is through the disenchantment and dissatisfaction arising from the economic malaise and material difficulties … all possible means must be used quickly to weaken Cuba’s economic life. … ‘.

And he added: ‘a line of action that, being as skillful and discreet as possible, achieves the greatest progress in depriving Cuba of money and supplies, to reduce its financial resources and real wages, cause hunger, despair and the overthrow of the Government’.