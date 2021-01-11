Cuba presents favorable indicators in pregnant women with COVID-19

Cuba reaches this Monday 10 months of COVID-19 pandemic and to date, some 104 pregnant women have been infected with the disease, but none of them have died.

According to a recent report by Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), that was the number of pregnant women infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing the disease, until January 8.

In addition, some 17 postpartum women tested positive with coronavirus and two suffered from the disease while undergoing an ectopic pregnancy, a state in which the fertilized egg implants itself outside the uterus.

The data refer that of all 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women in Cuba, 20% were under 20 years of age and 37% were diagnosed with the virus between 14 and 27 weeks of pregnancy.

Regarding whether there is a higher risk of having the disease in those nine months, Duran said that the danger of contagion is the same for everyone, but in the case of pregnant women, they have a greater chance of developing serious forms of the disease.

Data from the Pan-American Health Organization indicate that in September 2020, some 60,458 pregnant women had been infected with coronavirus and 458 died in 14 countries of the Americas.

The Cuban Health System, free for everyone, has among its priorities the Maternal and Child Healthcare Program, implemented since 1983 to organize regulations related to reproductive, childhood and adolescent health.