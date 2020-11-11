Cuba to present foreign investment portfolio in virtual business forum

Mañana martes 10 noviembre estaremos lanzando la convocatoria oficial al #ForoEmpresarialCuba2020, evento virtual para facilitar contactos entre empresarios de #Cuba y el mundo, a celebrarse del 8 al 9 de diciembre de este año. #SomosCuba @MINCEX_CUBA @pro_cuba @Camara_Comercio pic.twitter.com/2hT0175Vd7
— Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz (@R_Malmierca) November 9, 2020
Along with it, some 200 Cuban companies will present their exportable bid with over 1,000 products and services, including non-state management forms (FGNE).
Both presentations, Malmierca pointed out, are identified with the country’s Development Plan until 2030 and with the Economic and Social Strategy to boost the economy. The minister explained that among the goals of the Business Forum are to strengthen productive chains and the complementarity between the different economic domestic actors with foreign trade and investment.
The encounter, he highlighted, will create a space for exchange between Cuban entrepreneurs and the world, of particular importance given the impossibility of holding the Havana International Fair due to the global health situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Taken from ACN)