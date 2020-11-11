Cuba to present foreign investment portfolio in virtual business forum

Cuba will hold the 1st Edition of the 2020 Business Forum to bolster its exportable offer and investment opportunities in the country, Minister of MINCEX Rodrigo Malmierca announced.

On a virtual basis, the event will take place on December 8 and 9 and the Portfolio of Foreign Investment Business Opportunities will be presented, which contains more projects and committed capital than the current one, noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX).